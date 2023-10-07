Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Many of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made massive sacrifices within the franchise, with some of them losing a great deal over the course of their stories.

10 Bucky Barnes First appearing in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Bucky Barnes is one of the MCU's oldest heroes. Though his status as Steve Rogers' best friend often sees him overlooked in favor of Captain America, Bucky is one of the MCU's most tragic heroes.

7 Vision Vision is one of the MCU's most powerful heroes, but the franchise still hasn't seen the character get too many breaks. After his creation, Vision only amassed a few short appearances before losing his life fighting Thanos, only to be magically resurrected by Wanda later on. headtopics.com

5 James Rhodes Having been introduced in the MCU's very first entry, James Rhodes is one of the franchise's longest-standing characters. His MCU story has been fairly tragic, though: he lost the use of his legs in Captain America: Civil War, then he lost his closest friend in Avengers: Endgame.

3 Scarlet Witch Though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Wanda Maximoff become the villainous Scarlet Witch, she started life in the MCU as one of its most powerful heroes. However, she's also one of the characters who has lost the most, too: she lost her brother Pietro in Age of Ultron, then Vision in Infinity War. headtopics.com

