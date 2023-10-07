Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Last Kingdom officially concluded with its Netflix sequel film, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, but there are 10 reasons that the series would have been better off finishing with a sixth season instead of a film.

While The Last Kingdom does a great job of pacing events and carefully developing characters, Seven Kings Must Die struggles a bit in these areas. The film has the benefit of beginning with characters who have been developed over the course of five seasons of television, but it still fumbles their arcs a bit as it rushes through events.

9 Uhtred's Other Children Could Have Appeared In The Last Kingdom Season 6 Probably the most notable character omissions in Seven Kings Must Die are that of Uhtred's eldest two children, Stiorra and Young Uhtred. While it's mentioned that Young Uhtred is in Rome studying Christian texts, Stiorra simply disappears after The Last Kingdom season 5. headtopics.com

8 Seven Kings Must Die's Prophecy Could Have Been Clearer Seven Kings Must Die centers around a prophecy stating that before England can be united, seven kings have to die. The Last Kingdom movie's seven kings turn out to mostly be future kings, which feels like a bit of a let-down.

7 The Last Kingdom's Uhtred Could Have Had A Less Ambiguous Ending Uhtred's conclusion in Seven Kings Must Die ends up being pretty ambiguous and, considering the time limitations of the film, this was probably the right choice, but The Last Kingdom season 6 could have given him a more nailed-down conclusion that could have provided better closure. headtopics.com

6 The Last Kingdom's King Edward Could Have Been Given Closure King Edward is another character who deserved a proper ending but was left out of The Last Kingdom's movie altogether.

