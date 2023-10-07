Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary A24 has jumped into the world of musicals with a bang thanks to Dicks: The Musical. Adapted from a 2014 UCB one-act production by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp with songs by Jackson, Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy, Dicks: The Musical is as wild as its underground comedy origins might suggest (not to mention that Borat director Larry Charles was at the helm of the film).

Dicks: The Musical doesn’t only benefit from the fresh vision of Sharp and Jackson; it also features real-world Broadway legends Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally in its cast. Mullally in particular went out on a limb with her character, employing a very unique speaking and singing voice that steals the show when it is first introduced.

Megan Mullally: Well, it came to me in a dream. I don't know. I always just have a very weird, ephemeral way of coming up with characters, I guess. Not logical; more just my gut. Nick was running lines with me before we ever started, and I was doing it, and Nick liked it. headtopics.com

Why Megan Mullally’s Voice Was The Perfect Fit For Dicks: The Musical Mullally’s choice of voice in Dicks: The Musical is a bold one, but it perfectly complements the joyful and fun feel of the film as a whole. More than anything, Dicks: The Musical feels like a movie that was fun to make and, even contrasted with the relentlessly raunchy story, it is immensely charming for that.

Marius de Vries: I think there's something about the fact that it was lifted conceptually from that initial 30-minute rowdy comedic stage show and wanting to keep a sense of liveness about it and a sense of theatricality to it across all departments. That breaking phenomenon that you're talking about, I think, is to do with that. headtopics.com

Megan Mullally’s voice in Dicks: The Musical fits de Vries’ description certainly fits de Vries’ description of the filmmaking process. The actor would have turned in a great performance with or without her character’s quirky tone, but the fact that she went the extra mile to deliver something fun and unexpected seems in line with the film as a whole.

