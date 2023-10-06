Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Gen V episode 4 finally introduced Tek-Knight, with the character's story in the spin-off perfectly setting up his return in The Boys season 4. Tek-Knight is a major character in the universe of The Boys, with many fans being surprised that the character would be making his debut in Gen V rather than in The Boys season 4.
Gen V is finally out, with the highly-anticipated spin-off of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys releasing episode 4. The series looks at the universe of The Boys from a new angle, with the spin-off series this time focusing on a college for supes known as Godolkin University.
Tek Knight's Gen V Role Makes Him Perfect For The Boys Season 4 Although Tek-Knight is a major player in Gen V episode 4, the character's role also makes him perfect for The Boys season 4. In Gen V, Robert Vernon is an incredibly wealthy TV personality who hosts a true-crime series for Vought's streaming service. headtopics.com
Tek-Knight Has A Bigger Part To Play In The Boys While Tek-Knight already played a big role in Gen V episode 4, he has a much bigger part to play in The Boys season 4. Tek-Knight is a major character in the comics, and his stories from the source material still have the potential to pop up in The Boys season 4.
The Boys comics also features a story in which the titular group visits Tek-Knight's version of the Batcave. Having the team get this close to a supe would be a fantastic way to raise the stakes for season 4. Butcher also exposes Tek-Knight's sexual obsession to the public in the comics, meaning that Gen V has directly set up a story that can only be paid off in The Boys. headtopics.com