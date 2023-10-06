SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Gen V episode 4 finally introduced Tek-Knight, with the character's story in the spin-off perfectly setting up his return in The Boys season 4. Tek-Knight is a major character in the universe of The Boys, with many fans being surprised that the character would be making his debut in Gen V rather than in The Boys season 4.

Gen V is finally out, with the highly-anticipated spin-off of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys releasing episode 4. The series looks at the universe of The Boys from a new angle, with the spin-off series this time focusing on a college for supes known as Godolkin University.

Tek Knight's Gen V Role Makes Him Perfect For The Boys Season 4 Although Tek-Knight is a major player in Gen V episode 4, the character's role also makes him perfect for The Boys season 4. In Gen V, Robert Vernon is an incredibly wealthy TV personality who hosts a true-crime series for Vought's streaming service. headtopics.com

Tek-Knight Has A Bigger Part To Play In The Boys While Tek-Knight already played a big role in Gen V episode 4, he has a much bigger part to play in The Boys season 4. Tek-Knight is a major character in the comics, and his stories from the source material still have the potential to pop up in The Boys season 4.

The Boys comics also features a story in which the titular group visits Tek-Knight's version of the Batcave. Having the team get this close to a supe would be a fantastic way to raise the stakes for season 4. Butcher also exposes Tek-Knight's sexual obsession to the public in the comics, meaning that Gen V has directly set up a story that can only be paid off in The Boys. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Gen V Just Had the Grossest Scene in The Boys HistoryThe Boys spinoff series Gen V just outdid The Boys in terms of gore.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Beekeeper is a 2024 action-thriller film by director David Ayer. Jason Statham stars as 'Mr. Clay,' a former member of a secret organization known as the 'Beekeepers,' who steps back into the fiel

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Halloween Kills tries to strike a balance between horror and comedy, but a mob accusing an innocent man of being Michael Myers is just too ridiculous.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.While both Spiral and Saw X are self-contained installments of the Saw franchise, Saw X is way better because it does this.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Let the Right One In proves that young love can be true love, with horror's best couple, Eli and Oskar.