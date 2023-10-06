Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the third cinematic iteration of the web-slinger, with several notable scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that would not have been possible for his two predecessors.
9 Spider-Man’s Civil War Airport Fight The Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man universes both canonically include other Marvel superheroes, though they are usually only referenced in the films and their respective spinoff material (such as their Spider-Man novelizations and video games).
7 Spider-Man Chooses To Stay Street-Level As one of the most relatable superheroes of all time, Spider-Man is, unsurprisingly, defined by stories with smaller and more personal stakes than world-ending threats and multiversal escapades.
5 Spider-Man's Thanos Fight & Death Due to his MCU connections and subsequent larger-scale stories, Tom Holland's Spider-Man fought the Black Order and Thanos himself in Infinity War. Holland's version of Spider-Man even mentioned that he has fought aliens both on Earth and in space in Spider-Man: No Way Home, impressing the other two Spider-Man variants.
3 Spider-Man Grows Out Of Iron Man's Shadow Another key element of both the Spider-Man of the comics and the previous film franchises is his independence. Having lost his father figure as a teenager and needing to enter the workforce early to help his mother figure make ends meet, Peter Parker was forced to grow up much faster than he was ready for.