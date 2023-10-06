Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Edgin is a hilarious and beloved character in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the film's decision to leave the bard without spellcasting abilities means he would never be a workable character in a real Dungeons and Dragons game.

Chris Pine's Edgin is arguably the fearless leader of Honor Among Thieves' cast, however, he is far from the strongest member of the team. Though Edgin is a bard, a Dungeons and Dragons class that typically comes with useful spellcasting abilities, in the film, he has no spells at all.

The bard is the performer class in Dungeons and Dragons. They are typically musicians, dancers, or writers, that use their proficiency in performing to outwit or outplay enemies. Bards also have spells, which are usually related to charming or manipulating other players. In this way, bards can be very powerful, even if they lack physical prowess. headtopics.com

Edgin As A Rogue Would Have Made More Sense In the end, if Honor Among Thieves didn't want to give Edgin magic, then they should have made him a rogue. Rogues are a class known for their sneakiness and deception. Considering Edgin's past as a thief and his strong sense of charisma, he would have fit the archetype of a rogue.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Fox has confirmed Bob's Burgers season 15 is on the way, and here's everything we know about the 2024-2025 run of the quirky animated sitcom.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The DCEU suffered uneven reception over the years, and there were three clear problems that could have been easily solved by Warner Bros.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Screen Rant presents an exclusive clip from Felicia Day's new Audible fantasy sci-fi comedy Third Eye, starring herself, Sean Astin, and Neil Gaiman.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Star Trek returns to Ferenginar for the first time since Deep Space Nine, and greatly expands Ferengi culture and the lives of DS9's Leeta and Rom.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The House with a Clock in Its Walls is set in a haunted house in Michigan, leaving viewers to wonder about the origins of the spooky family movie.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Ethan Hawke's 2021 horror movie doesn't need to continue with another sequel. It needs to tell an origin story of his sadistic serial killer.