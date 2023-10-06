Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Edgin is a hilarious and beloved character in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the film's decision to leave the bard without spellcasting abilities means he would never be a workable character in a real Dungeons and Dragons game.
Chris Pine's Edgin is arguably the fearless leader of Honor Among Thieves' cast, however, he is far from the strongest member of the team. Though Edgin is a bard, a Dungeons and Dragons class that typically comes with useful spellcasting abilities, in the film, he has no spells at all.
The bard is the performer class in Dungeons and Dragons. They are typically musicians, dancers, or writers, that use their proficiency in performing to outwit or outplay enemies. Bards also have spells, which are usually related to charming or manipulating other players. In this way, bards can be very powerful, even if they lack physical prowess. headtopics.com
Edgin As A Rogue Would Have Made More Sense In the end, if Honor Among Thieves didn't want to give Edgin magic, then they should have made him a rogue. Rogues are a class known for their sneakiness and deception. Considering Edgin's past as a thief and his strong sense of charisma, he would have fit the archetype of a rogue.