Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

With a long-awaited X-Men movie being alluded to and teased in the MCU, here's everything that has been confirmed about the tent-pole superhero team.
Although Disney and the MCU are now the owners of the X-Men and Deadpool, there have only been a few hints made to in-universe mutants (such as the Wolverine easter egg seen in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, season 1, episode 2, "Superhuman Law").
On the other side of the coin, Jeff Loveness, the writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, also mentioned that the X-Men would not be appearing in the Avenger: The Kang Dynasty. At the moment, there is only one movie planned, Avengers: Secret Wars, which will end Phase 6 of the MCU.
Marvel’s X-Men Confirmed Despite the numerous amounts of easter eggs and hints to the superhero group, Kevin Feige has remained coy about when and how the X-Men will be introduced to the MCU. However, Feige has hinted that fans of the MCU can expect to see more mutants occasions in the next couple of years.
Marvel's X-Men Release Date No release date has been announced for Marvel's X-Men but with more movies being announced for the Multiverse Saga, space is becoming scant for Marvel's X-Men movie. This probably means the X-Men movie will come in Phase 7, which should be in the second half of 2026.
Marvel’s X-Men Story Details There have been no story details released for the upcoming Marvel X-Men movie, but there is any number of directions the film can take considering how large a catalog of comic arcs there are. What will be the challenge for Kevin Feige and Disney is fitting the X-Men into the overarching MCU.