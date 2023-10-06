Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

While having a new batch of seasonal anime is typically an exciting for everyone within the community, some fans have recently voiced concerns with the handling of the subtitles and translations in one of the new series currently streaming on Crunchyroll, The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In a post by Yami ReiRei (@LossThief on X), the creator discussed the poor quality subtitles, outlining through a series of screenshots a distinct lack of punctuation and an overly literal translation. The post garnered enough attention to then open up a discussion alleging that the episode may have been machine translated.

The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons' Poor Sub Quality Raises Bigger Questions Once fans became vocal with the quality of the episode's subtitles, Crunchyroll swiftly removed the episode from their streaming service, and later re-uploaded it a few hours later. headtopics.com

Additionally, while there has still been no official confirmation from Crunchyroll regarding whether they used machine translations when subbing the first episode of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons, the allegation has been enough to strengthen the ongoing debate on the ethics of using AI in creative fields.

