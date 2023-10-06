Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

While Dragon Ball fans can endlessly debate the comparative strengths of Goku and Vegeta, one "fact" that's found near universal agreement across much of its fan base is that its creator, Akira Toriyama, never wanted the series to go as long as it has, and planned to end it after the Frieza saga.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In his new book Dr. Mashirito's Strongest Manga Technique, Kazuhiko Torishima, the first editor to work with Toriyama in developing, launching, and guiding Dragon Ball details numerous conversations he's had with the legendary mangaka over the years. Some of these conversations included discussions of Dragon Ball's ending.

Toriyama Never Planned Too Far Ahead For Dragon Ball Knowing Toriyama as well as he did, the rumor of ending the series after the Frieza saga seems to have bemused Torishima. As he recalls, from the earliest days of planning the Dragon Ball series, Toriyama never had a long-term, fixed idea of how the story would play out. headtopics.com

Torishima does admit that Toriyama never expected the series to last for long, a fact Toriyama reiterated during the 1995 interview when he said, "I figured it would probably end in about a year".

Dragon Ball grew well beyond its original focus and fandom and has become a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. However, if the publisher and the editors did not push Toriyama, Dragon Ball would have had a much shorter run, and a much smaller chance to become as popular and influential as it has. headtopics.com

