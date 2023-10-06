Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and his electrifyingly evil enemy called Electro have been going at it in the comic space for over half a century now, with their battles ranking up there as some of the toughest and most dangerous fights Peter Parker has ever been in.
Shared on Instagram by Dwayne Fundano (@dfundanophotography), the photographer of the piece, as well as the Spider-Man (@the_sensational.spider) and Electro (@spideydar_ct) cosplayers seen in the image, these creative talents have come together to bring Spidey fans something they can truly appreciate.
No doubt influenced by The Amazing Spider-Man's live-action suit if the elongated spider-emblem emblazoned on his chest is of any indication, @the_sensational.spider's page is chock-full of him and other cosplay Spider-Men thwip-ing it up, with the fact that @spideydar_ct also cosplays as the Wall Crawler from time to time, making this a fun collaboration on a totally different level.
Bringing to life a deadly feud that isn’t featured in comics nearly as much as it should, these images depict an already triumphant Electro as he holds an unmasked and unconscious Spider-Man at his mercy, with @the_sensational.spider doing a spot-on imitation of a Peter Parker who has most definitely seen better days.
Electro may be taking a backseat to his female colleague, Francine Frye, in comics as of late, but that doesn't stop @the_sensational.spider and @spideydar_ct from showing fans what Max Dillon is truly capable of when backed into a corner.