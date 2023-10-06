Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Gang from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to altruism, but sometimes they really are trying to be nice. The Gang is infamous for their selfish and dubious motives, and often have secondary intentions behind their actions.
10 Frank’s Intervention In “The Gang Gives Frank An Intervention” Recognizing that Frank's behavior is becoming too erratic even for them, the It's Always Sunny characters make the surprisingly mature decision to seek professional help.
8 Supporting Mac Coming Out In “Hero Or Hate Crime?” It's long been known among the Gang that Mac is gay, but his Catholic upbringing and extreme toxic masculinity repeatedly stop him from acknowledging his sexuality. headtopics.com
6 Trying To Cheer Up Bill Ponderosa In “Mac Kills His Dad” When Bill Ponderosa enters Paddy's Pub declaring his intention to drink himself to death, Frank, Dennis, and Dee attempt to talk him out of it. While Dennis and Dee merely want him out of the bar, Frank shows genuine concern for his friend, and, dressed in a "Life is happy" t-shirt, tries his best to cheer up Bill.
4 Charlie’s A Good Host In “The Gang Inflates” After Dee is left homeless in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16, episode 1, "The Gang Inflates," she seeks refuge in Charlie's apartment. Denied a place to stay, Dee glues her hand to the wall in protest. headtopics.com