Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Although Hulk is one of the biggest and most iconic MCU Avengers, the issues with the franchise's depiction of the hero become evident upon rewatching all of his major appearances.
9 Hulk Really Needs A Second Solo Movie With so many unresolved Hulk stories that the MCU must finish, it seems particularly odd that the hero has only featured in one solo movie. Other high-profile Avengers have enjoyed solo trilogies or even four-film arcs, making the need for a second solo movie for Hulk appear all the more pressing.
7 The MCU Treats Hulk As A Secondary Character Hulk's first solo movie came incredibly early within the MCU, and since then, the franchise has relegated him to a backup hero.
5 The Incredible Hulk Was Far Better Than It Gets Credit For Though The Incredible Hulk is considered one of the franchise's worst movies, Hulk's MCU origin isn't as bad as its reputation suggests. Despite its issues, the film touches on many of the basic themes and ideas associated with the character, while also attempting to build upon previous unrelated adaptations of his story.
3 Hulk's MCU Story May Well Be Winding Down Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, it has begun to seem that Hulk's MCU story is coming to an end. After the reconciliation of Banner and Hulk happened off-screen, the MCU introduced both She-Hulk and Skaar, either one of which would serve as a successor to Hulk's place in the franchise.