Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although Hulk is one of the biggest and most iconic MCU Avengers, the issues with the franchise's depiction of the hero become evident upon rewatching all of his major appearances.

9 Hulk Really Needs A Second Solo Movie With so many unresolved Hulk stories that the MCU must finish, it seems particularly odd that the hero has only featured in one solo movie. Other high-profile Avengers have enjoyed solo trilogies or even four-film arcs, making the need for a second solo movie for Hulk appear all the more pressing.

7 The MCU Treats Hulk As A Secondary Character Hulk's first solo movie came incredibly early within the MCU, and since then, the franchise has relegated him to a backup hero. headtopics.com

5 The Incredible Hulk Was Far Better Than It Gets Credit For Though The Incredible Hulk is considered one of the franchise's worst movies, Hulk's MCU origin isn't as bad as its reputation suggests. Despite its issues, the film touches on many of the basic themes and ideas associated with the character, while also attempting to build upon previous unrelated adaptations of his story.

3 Hulk’s MCU Story May Well Be Winding Down Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, it has begun to seem that Hulk's MCU story is coming to an end. After the reconciliation of Banner and Hulk happened off-screen, the MCU introduced both She-Hulk and Skaar, either one of which would serve as a successor to Hulk's place in the franchise. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Zethino's love test in Baldur's Gate 3 is a great way to boost favor with the object of your affection, so long as you give the perfect answers.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Boogeyman ties up its loose ends and sees Sadie battling the titular monster. We break down the film's ending & the changes from the short story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Scott Derrickson was originally billed to direct Phase 4's Doctor Strange sequel, and has spoken once again about his departure from Marvel Studios.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Star Trek: very Short Treks are a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series, but the shorts are a mixed bag.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The smooth introduction of the X-Men faces a lot of challenges, but something that was set up in a movie one year ago might have helped with this.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Ahsoka finale has set up the completion of a massive story arc Dave Filoni started 12 years ago, continuing it from animation to live-action.