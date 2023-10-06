Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother season 25 is over halfway through, but some fans are confused with currently nominated houseguest Mecole Hayes' gameplay, which has been passive at its finest.
Big Brother contestant Mecole Hayes has made an impression on fans, who are confused by her gameplay. She has been passive, leading some like Reddit user Ok_Hunnybun to share that "she doesn’t make decisions in her best interest." Other users chimed in, like BJntheRV, who shared that Mecole "has no interest in playing this game. Idk why she's even there.
Does Mecole Hayes Not Know How To Play Big Brother? While some are critiquing Mecole's gameplay style, others are sure it's not actually a style at all and feel she just doesn't know how to play the game. Mecole claimed to be a Big Brother superfan coming into the house and has hidden her career as a political strategist. headtopics.com
While some are confused by Mecole's passive gameplay, others feel it's simply her not knowing how to play Big Brother. Mecole was nominated for eviction this week by Head Of Household Cameron Hardin, next to her closest ally Felicia Cannon. After both women lost the Power Of Veto competition, Mecole remained on the nomination block and has seemingly given up on trying to save her game.
Big Brother season 25 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.