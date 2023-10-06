Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 will feature regular faces and a new addition to the cast. With over a decade as one of Bravo's most-watched Real Housewives shows, RHOBH season 12 ended as one of the least impressive seasons in the show's history.

Kyle and Mauricio's marital issues dominated the recently released trailer. News of infidelity has swarmed the couple's marriage, with Kyle rumored to be dating a woman named Morgan Wade, who also appeared in the trailer.

Erika Jayne Erika Jayne has been a RHOBH regular since making her debut in 2015. The singer, once married to lawyer Tom Girardi, constantly showed off her and used the show to promote her career. Unlike other RHOBH stars, Erika mostly remained un-involved in the show's drama, often making her co-stars tag her as boring and secretive. headtopics.com

Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais made her debut when she joined RHOBH season 10. Since her debut, the actress has grown into a fan favorite and, despite various dramas, has remained quite cordial with most of her RHOBH co-stars. Nonetheless, Garacelle had it rough on RHOBH season 12, especially when bots started attacking her teenage son online.

Dorit Kemsley Dorit Kemsley made her RHOBH season 7 debut as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump's. The season also included the heated "Pantygate" controversy with Erika. She soon became the villain again in the "Puppygate" controversy when she adopted a puppy from Lisa's rescue center but gave it away when it bit her husband, P.K Kemsley, in the face. headtopics.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Crystal Kung Minkoff made history as the first Asian American on RHOBH when she joined the show during season 11. Crystal quickly became a fan favorite due to her openness in revealing her eating disorder, one of the significant stories of RHOBH season 12.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.After watching Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay’s engagement on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans are calling out the couple for more red flags.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The continuation of a story that isn't bogged down by the MCU's larger narrative arc, the first 4 episodes of Loki season 2 can be a thrilling watch.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From The Handmaid's Tale to miniseries like Dopesick, Hulu original series have been consistently great and here are the best of the best.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Welcome to Plathville season 5's up and running, and it's time to talk about what the cast members, including Olivia Plath, are up to offscreen.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Peacock's new series Love Island Games has announced its cast, including Love Island USA and Love Island UK favorites who will compete for new love.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From comic book stories to martial arts adventures to spy thrillers, the best action movies on Hulu offer some pulse-pounding fun for fans.