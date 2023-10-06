Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 will feature regular faces and a new addition to the cast. With over a decade as one of Bravo's most-watched Real Housewives shows, RHOBH season 12 ended as one of the least impressive seasons in the show's history.
Kyle and Mauricio's marital issues dominated the recently released trailer. News of infidelity has swarmed the couple's marriage, with Kyle rumored to be dating a woman named Morgan Wade, who also appeared in the trailer.
Erika Jayne has been a RHOBH regular since making her debut in 2015. The singer, once married to lawyer Tom Girardi, constantly showed off her and used the show to promote her career. Unlike other RHOBH stars, Erika mostly remained un-involved in the show's drama, often making her co-stars tag her as boring and secretive.
Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais made her debut when she joined RHOBH season 10. Since her debut, the actress has grown into a fan favorite and, despite various dramas, has remained quite cordial with most of her RHOBH co-stars. Nonetheless, Garacelle had it rough on RHOBH season 12, especially when bots started attacking her teenage son online.
Dorit Kemsley made her RHOBH season 7 debut as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump's. The season also included the heated "Pantygate" controversy with Erika. She soon became the villain again in the "Puppygate" controversy when she adopted a puppy from Lisa's rescue center but gave it away when it bit her husband, P.K Kemsley, in the face.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Crystal Kung Minkoff made history as the first Asian American on RHOBH when she joined the show during season 11. Crystal quickly became a fan favorite due to her openness in revealing her eating disorder, one of the significant stories of RHOBH season 12.