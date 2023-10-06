SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Golden Bachelor features a woman named Leslie Fhima, who once dated Prince before she began competing for Gerry Turner’s heart on the ABC reality TV show. Gerry, who turned 72 while filming, is getting another chance at love after the death of his wife, Toni, in 2017.

Leslie walked into the world of The Golden Bachelor wearing a gray wig and pushing a walker. She threw her granny nightgown off to reveal she was actually dressed in a stunning semi-sheer dress. The self-described glam-ma to three grandkids used to be a national aerobics champion in the 1980s.

Leslie Dated Prince When She Was Younger Leslie has revealed that she has a very famous ex. In the very first episode of The Golden Bachelor, Leslie shared a “fun fact” about herself. “When I was younger, I dated Prince,” Leslie said. She even claims Prince wrote the song "Sexy Dancer" about her. The song is from Prince’s self-titled album, released in 1979. headtopics.com

However, Leslie left Prince when she went to tour Europe with the Ice Follies. “Not only did she date Prince,” said Eli before revealing, “but she broke up with Prince.” Prince isn’t the only famous ex that Leslie had a relationship with. She split from her ex, restaurateur and Chef David Fhima in the ’90s.

How Far Does Leslie Go On The Golden Bachelor? Reality Steve shared spoilers about Leslie’s journey on The Golden Bachelor on August 30, 2023. There were only three hometown dates for Gerry’s season, and Leslie will be one of them. Her date was filmed on August 21, 2023. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.After watching Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay’s engagement on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans are calling out the couple for more red flags.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From The Handmaid's Tale to miniseries like Dopesick, Hulu original series have been consistently great and here are the best of the best.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The continuation of a story that isn't bogged down by the MCU's larger narrative arc, the first 4 episodes of Loki season 2 can be a thrilling watch.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Welcome to Plathville season 5's up and running, and it's time to talk about what the cast members, including Olivia Plath, are up to offscreen.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Peacock's new series Love Island Games has announced its cast, including Love Island USA and Love Island UK favorites who will compete for new love.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The classic Survival mode of Minecraft can sometimes feel uninteresting, unless you use stunning seeds to create more challenging, dangerous worlds.