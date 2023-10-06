Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The Eminence in Shadow is one of the most successful modern isekai franchises, which started, as is often the case with this genre, as a popular light novel series. The first anime adaptation of The Eminence in Shadow debuted in Japan in October 2022, and it was quickly licensed for international streaming by HIDIVE.

Latest The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 News On June 6th 2023, HiDive announced that The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 would premiere at the 2023 Anime Expo on Saturday, July 1st. The English dub of the premiere would then be shown on July 4th at that same event.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Trailers The latest trailer for season 2 was released on Twitter on May 28th. It gives glimpses of the Lawless City that will be the setting for the second season. The trailer also provided glimpses of some new major characters like the three monarchs of the Lawless City and the vampire hunter Mary, along with their voices. headtopics.com

The Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Story Details Season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow will see Cid and the Shadow Garden pay a visit to the Lawless City.

In Season 1, Kageno Minoru is a Japanese high-schooler obsessed with becoming a superhero-like figure, who dies in a road accident and is reincarnated in a magical world as Cid Kageno. Using the skills he acquired in his previous life, Cid grows up to become the strongest individual in the world, but he hides it behind a facade of plainness. headtopics.com

The Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Cast And Characters Studio Nexus produced the first season of The Eminence in Shadow, and it's returning for Season 2. Kazuya Nakanishi (Darwin's Game) is confirmed as the chief animation director for the anime. Makoto Lino will adapt for animation the original character designs created by the illustrator of the light novels, Tōzai.

