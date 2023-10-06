Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Finding a movie that the whole family can enjoy together can be challenging, but the best family movies on Disney+ offer some terrific options.

The right family movie is not just something that is appropriate for younger viewers but also something that the older crowd will enjoy as well. On Disney+, this can include animated movies with fun and adventure as well as worthwhile messages. It can include giant blockbuster fun with action and excitement that's not too intense.

8 The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005) Release Date: December 9, 2005 | Director: Andrew Adamson | Runtime: 143 MinutesThough the Chronicles of Narnia movie franchise remains incomplete, the first installment is still worth watching as a big-budget family-friendly blockbuster. The movie is based on the book series by C.S. headtopics.com

3 Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Release Date July 9, 2003 Director Gore Verbinski Cast Orlando Bloom, Jack Davenport, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley Rating PG-13 Runtime 143 minutes Families looking for a fun blockbuster to enjoy together on Disney+ will have endless fun with the first of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star Romain Levi explains why Daryl and his character, Codron, can't be friends after what Daryl did to his brother.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry reveals whether or not he is involved with the upcoming movie trilogy after fans campaigned to save the series.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Detective Pikachu Returns is a fine journey with an endearing cast of characters, even if it feels a little shallow and simple by the end.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.After watching Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay’s engagement on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans are calling out the couple for more red flags.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The continuation of a story that isn't bogged down by the MCU's larger narrative arc, the first 4 episodes of Loki season 2 can be a thrilling watch.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From The Handmaid's Tale to miniseries like Dopesick, Hulu original series have been consistently great and here are the best of the best.