Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Finding a movie that the whole family can enjoy together can be challenging, but the best family movies on Disney+ offer some terrific options.
The right family movie is not just something that is appropriate for younger viewers but also something that the older crowd will enjoy as well. On Disney+, this can include animated movies with fun and adventure as well as worthwhile messages. It can include giant blockbuster fun with action and excitement that's not too intense.
8 The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005) Release Date: December 9, 2005 | Director: Andrew Adamson | Runtime: 143 MinutesThough the Chronicles of Narnia movie franchise remains incomplete, the first installment is still worth watching as a big-budget family-friendly blockbuster. The movie is based on the book series by C.S. headtopics.com
3 Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Release Date July 9, 2003 Director Gore Verbinski Cast Orlando Bloom, Jack Davenport, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley Rating PG-13 Runtime 143 minutes Families looking for a fun blockbuster to enjoy together on Disney+ will have endless fun with the first of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.