t justice when the Supreme Court overturns his conviction. However, with the help of one determined lawyer, the case is retried, setting a significant precedent for U.S. law in the future.

Not a single performance was wasted in Miranda’s Victim, which is exactly the kind of production you need from such a heavy story.Exclusive: Screen Rant presents a clip from new movie Miranda's Victim, based on a true story and starring Abigail Breslin alongside Ryan Phillippe.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Beekeeper is a 2024 action-thriller film by director David Ayer. Jason Statham stars as 'Mr. Clay,' a former member of a secret organization known as the 'Beekeepers,' who steps back into the fiel

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Let the Right One In proves that young love can be true love, with horror's best couple, Eli and Oskar.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Spinning Out was canceled before season 2 arrived, though the finale offered a few clues about what could have happened. Here's everything we know.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Created by Samantha Stratton, Spinning Out is a Drama series released on Netflix in 2020. The series stars Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, and Willow Shields and follows a young skater that must deal

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Marvel Studios is progressing with an X-Men movie, but with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returning in Deadpool 3, the MCU shouldn't repeat history.