Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mary Demasu-ay left reality TV show fans worried with her newest Instagram update, which they think is a cry for help. The 23-year-old is from Candoni in the Philippines, and she met her partner Brandan Denuccio on a dating app. Brandan, 23, from Oregon began dating Mary online.

However, things have not been going well between The Other Way season 5 couple following Mary's surprise baby announcement. Brandan shrugged off responsibility and expected a pregnant Mary to do the housework. Mary took to Instagram to share a worrisome message.

She wrote, "I hate myself," on a picture of her lying down in bed with her face and head covered by a blanket. Mary had tears in her eyes in the selfie, which looked like it had been taken in secret. "I hate myself for overthinking, I don't like how l overthink. I don't like being jealous and being insecure," Mary added in her cryptic post. headtopics.com

Are 90 Day Fiancé's Brandan & Mary Still Together? Mary wrote that she's tried hard to stop overthinking but hasn't been successful with it. "I wish I'm not me," she wrote. "I understand why all people hate me," Mary added. She said that she hates herself too. "And I'm sorry for being me. I wish I'm not me ," Mary continued.

Recently, there have been rumors about Mary being pregnant again with her and Brandan's second baby. The couple has yet to confirm the news, but it will take time since their season of The Other Way is still only halfway through. Mary and Brandan's Instagram pages suggest they are still together, which is relieving. headtopics.com

