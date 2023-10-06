Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first two seasons of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ provided a unique spin on the Star Wars universe, leading viewers to anticipate the announcement of season 3. With only nine episodes per season, each with a short runtime, there is plenty of room for Star Wars: Visions to continue telling new stories.

Although Star Wars: Visions is considered non-canon, the show may influence the main Star Wars timeline, just as the old Expanded Universe continues to influence the current canon. Many Star Wars: Visions episodes were set in a different timeline, especially in season 1, but many episodes from season 2 seemed as though they could fit in the canon timeline.

Star Wars: Visions Seasons 1 & 2 Were Incredibly Popular The popularity of Star Wars: Visions season 1 and 2 is the most significant reason for season 3 to happen. As a massive multimedia franchise, Star Wars can sometimes feel repetitive and hard to keep up with, but Star Wars: Visions focuses on unique standalone stories. headtopics.com

When Will Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Release? Based on past release dates, Star Wars: Visions season will probably be released on May 4, 2023. Season 1 dropped in September 2021, but season 2 came out on Star Wars Day in 2023, a much more effective release date.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.