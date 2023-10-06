Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first two seasons of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ provided a unique spin on the Star Wars universe, leading viewers to anticipate the announcement of season 3. With only nine episodes per season, each with a short runtime, there is plenty of room for Star Wars: Visions to continue telling new stories.
Although Star Wars: Visions is considered non-canon, the show may influence the main Star Wars timeline, just as the old Expanded Universe continues to influence the current canon. Many Star Wars: Visions episodes were set in a different timeline, especially in season 1, but many episodes from season 2 seemed as though they could fit in the canon timeline.
Star Wars: Visions Seasons 1 & 2 Were Incredibly Popular The popularity of Star Wars: Visions season 1 and 2 is the most significant reason for season 3 to happen. As a massive multimedia franchise, Star Wars can sometimes feel repetitive and hard to keep up with, but Star Wars: Visions focuses on unique standalone stories.
When Will Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Release? Based on past release dates, Star Wars: Visions season will probably be released on May 4, 2023. Season 1 dropped in September 2021, but season 2 came out on Star Wars Day in 2023, a much more effective release date.