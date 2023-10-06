Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is full of choices that V must make - and these decisions can ultimately affect which ending players get. In fact, some options can even lock players out of Phantom Liberty's true new ending, and one of these factors includes deciding to kill Solomon Reed or agreeing to his deal.
What Happens If You Call Reed At The End Of Phantom Liberty If V goes with the "Call Reed" option over choosing to "Pick Up Songbird," then Reed will agree to help them find a cure like he promised. This will then lead to several other options, and this is when it gets tricky for which choices affect Phantom Liberty's ending.
What Happens If You Refuse Reed's Offer In Cyberpunk 2077's DLC If players give up Songbird but refuse the cure, then the ending is similar to what's mentioned above. However, they can refuse Reed's offer entirely at this point in the story. This is the way to get the "Kill Reed" option in Phantom Liberty, although it can take a while to get there. headtopics.com
Because of this, only those looking to get this ending will probably want to kill Reed in Phantom Liberty. There aren't necessarily benefits to going this route, but it does mean missing out on the "Through Pain To Heaven" mission after the credits roll.