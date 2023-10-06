Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Gear Chests can be found throughout the city of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Basim will want to find and open them as soon as possible to receive the best gear in the game. Gear Chests are located in each region, but they are not automatically marked on the map until Basim spots them. Therefore, learning how to spot and mark them early will be essential.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Gear Chests are the best way to find good armor and weapons within the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Basim must find these chests in order to get upgrade sheets for the gear he already has for the Blacksmith to make improvements as well.

Enkidu can be scared away if you use him too close to a Restricted Area with a lot of guards, or near where there are archers on the rooftops. To use Enkidu’s Eye, activate him and look for gold lines on the skyline. Focus on them and fly closer if necessary and Enkidu will mark it for you. This could also reveal other valuable items not automatically marked, such as Mysterious Shards, but look out for other gold lines as well. Basim can do the same thing using his Eagle Vision, but he will have to get much closer physically to do so. headtopics.com

Once the Gear Chest is marked, Basim will have to navigate to them, and these chests are almost always in Restricted Areas and behind locked or barred doors. This means Basim will have to take down a guard with a key or knock the bar off the door from a window to enter the room with the chest, as is the case in the Metal Factory.

Once you reach a Gear Chest, opening it might present another challenge to Basim. Some Gear Chests can be opened automatically, but others will require a Merchant Token, which is one of three types of Khidmah Tokens in the game. These Merchant Tokens can be found by completing Contracts, and some Gear Chests will require them to be opened. headtopics.com

