Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although there are no real-life Zodiac signs in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is easy to attribute these mystical astral divinations to certain characters. Astrology dictates that a person’s general behavior is determined by the alignment of the stars at the moment they were born, and these are often fitted into easily notable stereotypes.

11 Taurus - Minsc Minsc is a calm and centered person who takes things on his own time. Granted, he is loud and eccentric, but those are not his most defining qualities, especially when comparing him to a Taurus. Like all other Taurus, Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3 is deeply connected to those he considers family and is a sweetheart.

He also downplays his inevitable doom, both with the tadpole and Netherese Orb. Another fun fact is that Geminis are also known for being avid readers, and Gale is always seen reading at the campsite in Baldur’s Gate 3. Such a practice also fits his job as a Wizard, who is often a seeker of knowledge. headtopics.com

8 Leo - Jaheira Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect embodiment of Leo’s stereotypes among the Zodiac signs. Leos are known for being ferocious and dedicated to their own causes. They have an immense amount of self-confidence, which is often interpreted as arrogance, and Jaheira’s initial behavior at the Last Light Inn is exactly that.

Virgos don’t often open themselves up for relationships they do not deem worthy. The fact that it takes some work to romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 may indicate that she would actually be a Virgo in the real world. headtopics.com

5 Scorpio - Astarion One of the most caricatured Zodiac signs is Scorpio, fitting for a caricature vampire like Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Scorpios are known for their discretion and are often manipulative, with a fair amount of ego to spare. Astarion is the undead embodiment of those elements. Astarion is also fueled by revenge and mania, which are commonly associated with the Scorpio sign.

