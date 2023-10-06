Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Connie Jenkins-Grieg gives such a memorable performance as a young Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte: A Birdgerton Story she could easily star in her own Bridgerton spinoff.

While a potential Queen Charlotte season 2 has not been confirmed since it was only intended to be a miniseries, the success of the show could lead to the development of other Bridgerton spin-offs that focus on different characters. The events of Queen Charlotte could even possibly affect a potential storyline in Bridgerton season 3 involving Violet and Lady Danbury.

Additionally, when comparing Jenkins-Grieg's performance with that of Ruth Gemmell's portrayal of the character in Bridgerton, the two very much complement each other as both provide their own spin on Violet without having each version clash against each other. headtopics.com

Will Young Violet Get Her Own Bridgerton Spinoff? While Queen Charlotte creator Shonda Rhimes has not confirmed whether any other Bridgerton spinoffs are in development, she did hint that she is very passionate about the idea of working on a story centered on Violet and that she would be very interested in that being the possible next spinoff.

