Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett has come a long way from 90 Day Fiancé and was only known as Chantel Everett's little sister; it's all thanks to her weight loss journey. Winter, a 27-year-old from Georgia, struggled with her weight her entire life.
The cameras on The Family Chantel season 2 followed Winter to her appointment for a bariatric surgery consultation. Winter was at the heaviest she’d ever been back then. She weighed 213 pounds in 2020. By July 2020, Winter lost 50 pounds. She revealed she had made health her priority when she felt her body screaming for help. Kayla La Vende, a.k.a.
Winter Became A Powerful Influencer Although Winter is not the lead of The Family Chantel, she's one of the most well-known faces from the series. There are viewers who think she's the hero of the spin-off for the way she handled her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Jah King. He controlled her in many ways, including telling her what to eat and how to behave.
Winter Stopped Living In Chantel's Shadow Winter and Chantel have always been two very different people. There was a time when Winter was younger, and they weren’t as close. Winter was always compared to her sister. She hated her curly hair and made herself look different because she wasn’t Chantel. Being consistently compared to Chantel damaged Winter’s self-esteem.