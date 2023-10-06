Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A real-life test pilot and astronaut reveals a hidden scene within Top Gun: Maverick. A sequel to 1986's Top Gun, Maverick features Tom Cruise returning as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. With Maverick training the next generation of pilots, the movie featured one last mission for the rogue hero.

As the wait for word about Top Gun 3 continues, astronaut and test pilot Chris Hadfield is more interested in the realism of Maverick's planes than its sound quality. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Hadfield walked through one of the early scenes in Maverick to show exactly what was left out of the movie.

In the opening scenes, when Maverick was seemingly trapped in an exploding plane, Hadfield noted that the ejection would not be the same as most low-speed ejections. If Maverick was to survive, he would have had to have been ejected in an emergency pod. headtopics.com

"High speed ejections are not pretty. I mean, they often kill the pilot. For the airplanes that are really fast, they actually have an ejection pod. The whole front of the airplane ejects or separates, and so if you had a problem where the vehicle's breaking up, you can eject, and that whole escape pod would separate from the vehicle and come down under a parachute.

The Realism Of Top Gun: Maverick In any other movie, it would be easy to assume that there was simply a missed detail that left the pod out of the movie. Hollywood cannot account for every detail, while also ensuring a quality narrative and emotional experience, after all. Top Gun: Maverick remains an exception to that suspension of disbelief. headtopics.com

A real-world Navy Admiral praised Maverick's realism when it was first released. The in-air experience and the technical tools were perfectly applicable to what life is life for Navy pilots. It certainly helps that the American military was directly involved with the production. The cast was trained by actual pilots using actual planes.

