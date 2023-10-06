Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The release of Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch has highlighted a problem that the main Pokémon series has had for decades. Detective Pikachu Returns is a spin-off game in the franchise and a sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu, which was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS.

Essentially, Detective Pikachu Returns retains the concept of the original title. It is an adventure game in which players need to explore certain areas, find clues that are somehow connected to the lead they are pursuing at the moment, and use that to continue progressing through the campaign.

Voice Acting Improves Immersion Within Detective Pikachu Returns The voice acting element in Detective Pikachu Returns significantly improves the immersion experience within the game. With characters actually voicing out what they mean to say, the game gets an entirely fresh perspective and one that sets the tone and humor across the campaign. headtopics.com

Of course, the quality of the voice acting itself plays an important role in Detective Pikachu Returns. Having a neutral and more realistic tone like Tim Goodman’s is evidently different from Detective Pikachu’s exaggerated and comic-like timber.

Lack Of Voices In Pokémon Gen 8 & Gen 9 Feels Especially Off With the shift in style from Gen 7 to Gen 8, and then from Gen 8 to Gen 9, Pokémon games in the main series have been suffering even more with the lack of voice acting. This has been a recurring problem throughout the decades, but one that was tolerable, as the lack of voice acting was not actually detrimental to the game. headtopics.com

One particular moment in which this weirdness is highlighted is when Spikemuth Gym Leader Piers is singing at a concert before the battle against him. Players have to sit through an awkward cutscene in which they have to watch Piers sing, but never actually listen to anything.

