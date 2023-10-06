Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sinister director Scott Derrickson is still interested in developing Sinister 3. The original movie came in 2012 and stars Ethan Hawke as true crime writer Ellison Oswalt in a world devolving into horror.
Derrickson, however, still sees potential in Sinister 3. In an interview with Inverse, Derrickson revealed that he would be happy to explore more about the world if he gets the opportunity to do so. While he would need to improve elements of the critically panned sequel, a third movie is still a possibility for him.
It’s a really interesting world. It’s really unfortunate that Sinister 2 was a misfire, but I do think there’s a lot of things that are special about it, and I certainly think it merits more exploration if we can do it in a better way. headtopics.com
Can Sinister 3 Be Developed? There is still a chance for Sinister 3 to be developed, though it doesn't seem likely. A potential sequel was considered, which would have been a crossover between Insidious and Sinister — something that would have changed Insidious: The Red Door considerably. It's a sign that Blumhouse Productions still sees potential in the franchise.
Of course, Sinister 2 was still a box office disappointment, compared to the $87.7 million box office gain of Sinister, which had a budget of $3 million. It was a massive decline, especially after being released in 2015 — only three years after the initial movie's 2012 release. headtopics.com
Yet, while a different genre, Top Gun: Maverick broke numerous box office records despite being released 36 years after the original Top Gun. If a franchise has potential, that potential can be explored regardless of how long it has been since the last release. Thor: Ragnarok is also proof that a third movie can succeed even despite a middling sequel.