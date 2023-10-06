Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sinister director Scott Derrickson is still interested in developing Sinister 3. The original movie came in 2012 and stars Ethan Hawke as true crime writer Ellison Oswalt in a world devolving into horror.

Derrickson, however, still sees potential in Sinister 3. In an interview with Inverse, Derrickson revealed that he would be happy to explore more about the world if he gets the opportunity to do so. While he would need to improve elements of the critically panned sequel, a third movie is still a possibility for him.

It’s a really interesting world. It’s really unfortunate that Sinister 2 was a misfire, but I do think there’s a lot of things that are special about it, and I certainly think it merits more exploration if we can do it in a better way. headtopics.com

Can Sinister 3 Be Developed? There is still a chance for Sinister 3 to be developed, though it doesn't seem likely. A potential sequel was considered, which would have been a crossover between Insidious and Sinister — something that would have changed Insidious: The Red Door considerably. It's a sign that Blumhouse Productions still sees potential in the franchise.

Of course, Sinister 2 was still a box office disappointment, compared to the $87.7 million box office gain of Sinister, which had a budget of $3 million. It was a massive decline, especially after being released in 2015 — only three years after the initial movie's 2012 release. headtopics.com

Yet, while a different genre, Top Gun: Maverick broke numerous box office records despite being released 36 years after the original Top Gun. If a franchise has potential, that potential can be explored regardless of how long it has been since the last release. Thor: Ragnarok is also proof that a third movie can succeed even despite a middling sequel.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.