Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Violet Tuyet claimed she was pregnant with Riley Diego’s baby, and some 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days viewers believe she wasn’t lying. The Vietnamese single mom initially had a great connection with the 48-year-old from the U.S.

Violet and Riley could never be romantic with each other. The two kept getting into pointless arguments that stopped them from further bonding. Riley felt Violet was cheating on him and almost hired an investigator to stalk her. Violet felt that Riley wasn’t thoughtful enough and didn’t like his gifts and gestures.

Violet Could Have Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test It is possible that Violet may have gotten a false positive on her pregnancy test. A Redditor wrote, “Violet may be in the beginning stages of perimenopause.” According to the fan, Perimenopause often results in high hCG levels, which cause false positives. headtopics.com

Violet Never Wanted To Get Back With Riley Violet had no reason to lie about pregnancy because she didn’t want to build a future with Riley. Unlike Jasmine Pineda, who begged Gino Palazzolo to take her back so she could live with him in the United States, Violet was pretty happy in her home country. From day one, Violet was unimpressed with Riley and his gestures.

