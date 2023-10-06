Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have gotten back together and were recently spotted by a fan at a surprising location. Paul is a 40-year-old man from Kentucky while Karine is a 27-year-old from Brazil. They were first seen in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1.

Amid them fighting their custody battle, Karine claimed Paul was missing in her native Brazil in late August. She also posted a cryptic Instagram Reel that made it look like Paul had died. However, a few days passed before Paul came forward to reveal what happened. Now Reddit user dwuhan12 has shared a photo showing that Paul is not only back in America but also back together with Karine.

Paul Staehle Has Been Called Out For Allegedly Dating Teenager In Brazil "What a couple of clowns. Enjoy Disney while your kids are in foster care," wrote Redditor dark_passenger86. "To go to Disney when you don’t have your kids is messed up," posted Nice_Dragon. headtopics.com

However, Paul later clarified that he had not been dating Izabele but had been talking to one of her family members instead. In that case, Paul now being photographed with Karine on what looks like a Disneyland trip suggests they are giving their marriage another chance, perhaps for the sake of their kids.

