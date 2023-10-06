Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6!One of the greatest threats ever encountered by the Doom Patrol has resurfaced in a twisted new way. The powerful world-ender, the Candlemaker, comes back in an unexpected new form.

In Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, the team's physical therapist Flex Mentallo leads the Patrol's newest members in a game of capture the flag to put what they've learned to the test. Unfortunately, the game is interrupted by the Brotherhood of Evil, who invade the team's base.

The magical protections the mystical heroes have placed around Dorothy Spinner's grave have been broken. The Brotherhood's attack on the Shelter was just a distraction, and real target for the Brotherhood's leader was Dorothy's body. At Spinner's gravesite, Houngan leads an incantation with General Immortus, the Doom Patrol too late to stop the act. headtopics.com

Doom Patrol's Nemesis General Immortus Has Fused with the Candlemaker The Doom Patrol has begun a new mission in the DC Universe, seeking out and saving the new metahumans created by the events of Lazarus Planet. Unbeknownst to them, however, the Brotherhood of Evil's General Immortus revived his team of evildoers to destroy the Doom Patrol once and for all.

Fans of Doom Patrol no doubt remember the Candlemaker. The Candlemaker is a powerful being thought into existence based on humanity's fears about terrifying, world-ending events. The Candlemaker was brought into the physical plane by Dorothy, who had the power to make imaginary characters real. Despite the overwhelming danger it presented, Negative Man and Dorothy were able to stop him. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.