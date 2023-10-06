Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6!One of the greatest threats ever encountered by the Doom Patrol has resurfaced in a twisted new way. The powerful world-ender, the Candlemaker, comes back in an unexpected new form.
In Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, the team's physical therapist Flex Mentallo leads the Patrol's newest members in a game of capture the flag to put what they've learned to the test. Unfortunately, the game is interrupted by the Brotherhood of Evil, who invade the team's base.
The magical protections the mystical heroes have placed around Dorothy Spinner's grave have been broken. The Brotherhood's attack on the Shelter was just a distraction, and real target for the Brotherhood's leader was Dorothy's body. At Spinner's gravesite, Houngan leads an incantation with General Immortus, the Doom Patrol too late to stop the act. headtopics.com
Doom Patrol's Nemesis General Immortus Has Fused with the Candlemaker The Doom Patrol has begun a new mission in the DC Universe, seeking out and saving the new metahumans created by the events of Lazarus Planet. Unbeknownst to them, however, the Brotherhood of Evil's General Immortus revived his team of evildoers to destroy the Doom Patrol once and for all.
Fans of Doom Patrol no doubt remember the Candlemaker. The Candlemaker is a powerful being thought into existence based on humanity's fears about terrifying, world-ending events. The Candlemaker was brought into the physical plane by Dorothy, who had the power to make imaginary characters real. Despite the overwhelming danger it presented, Negative Man and Dorothy were able to stop him. headtopics.com