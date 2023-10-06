Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi classic E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial tells the story of Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas), who befriends a small alien left stranded on Earth. When government forces come to take the benevolent creature away, Elliott does everything he can to protect his new friend, risking his own safety in the process in order to help E.T. return home.E.T.

E.T. is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and movie fans all over the internet have unpopular opinions to share about the sci-fi classic.

New fan art mashes up two classic 80's alien invasion movies by combining E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. E.T. star Henry Thomas opens up about the possibility of a sequel, saying that 2019 Comcast Xfinity commercial may be as close audiences get.

