Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Marvel’s far future, Spider-Man 2099 is a character who protects the city of Nueva York to the best of his spider-like abilities, doing his part to take down the criminal scum plaguing its streets just like the original Spider-Man did decades before him.

Recently shared on Instagram by @rxzarx, this nerdy artist is all about posting uniquely creative takes on some of the most popular and visually stunning fictional characters of all time, with special attention paid to the heroes and villains of Marvel and DC Comics.

Bringing their highly texturized art style to subjects other than Spider-Man, like the X-Men’s Wolverine, Daredevil, Batman, Venom, and more, @rxzarx excels at putting their own spin on established characters, often upping their already iconic visual designs with some choice additions that fans of these characters can truly appreciate. headtopics.com

Set against a dark pink background that takes its hue cues from the secondary color incorporated in Spider-Woman 2099’s suit, it’s immediately apparent that @rxzarx's new take on Miguel O’Hara’s superhero identity would work well within Marvel continuity.

So while the 2099 universe does have its own version of Spider-Woman in the alien Sivern Dru, this gender-swapped Miguel O’Hara is a new kind of hero that fans of the character need to take note of. headtopics.com

