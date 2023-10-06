Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary From Alucard’s return to the Erzsebet Báthory’s plan, Castlevania: Nocturne episode 8 concluded the season with major twists and set up a potential season 2. Castlevania: Nocturne followed Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, in a story set 300 years after the original show.
Alucard returned in Castlevania: Nocturne episode 8, bringing Netflix’s Castlevania franchise full circle and setting up the next chapter in Richter’s story. While Alucard looked different in Castlevania: Nocturne, this is the same character from the original show. Alucard’s actor was not initially listed as part of Castlevania: Nocturne’s cast, which helped keep the character’s return a surprise.
Who Alucard Is In Castlevania: Nocturne's Ending Alucard is the son of Dracula in the world of Castlevania. He was introduced at the end of Castlevania season 1, episode 1, and went on to become one of the show's main characters. While the Castlevania franchise is focused on the Belmont family, Alucard is a huge part of that universe, both in the games and the Netflix adaptation.
Alucard is one of the most powerful beings in the Castlevania universe, which is why he did not even struggle to kill Drolta. Alucard's sword, which he can command from a distance through magic, quickly puts an end to one of the strongest vampires in Nocturne.
Castlevania: Nocturne's Alucard Connects The Show To Castlevania While Castlevania: Nocturne is connected to Castlevania, the show did not have too many direct connections to the original series. This is because Castlevania: Nocturne is set 300 years after Castlevania, meaning most of the characters audiences followed in the first show have been long dead by now.
Why Dracula Doesn’t Appear In Castlevania: Nocturne Castlevania season 4’s ending saw both Dracula and Lisa being resurrected. While those behind their resurrection planned on transforming Dracula and Lisa into the Rebus, the heroes managed to stop the creature before it was too late. Dracula and Lisa, now back in the world of the living, were free again.