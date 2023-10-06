Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Suits creator Aaron Korsh is proud of his show's recent resurgence on Netflix. A TV legal drama, Suits first aired in 2011 on USA Network. With college dropout Mike Ross conning his way into a position at the Pearson Hardman law firm, his associates are desperate to keep anyone from discovering his secret.

The Reason Behind Suits' Resurgence One reason behind its sudden resurgence in popularity is that Suits hit Netflix in June. Suits seasons 1-8 are all accessible on the streaming platform, though season 9 remains unavailable. With so many episodes hitting the streaming service at once, it left a prime opportunity for new and old viewers alike to catch up with the much-loved legal drama.

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have wreaked havoc on the industry, Suits may be the odd example of a show that benefited from Hollywood's pause. With new content coming at a trickle — and with so many shows delayed in fall — there has never been a better time to catch up on old shows. By reaching the platform at just the right moment, Suits became Netflix's most popular show ever. headtopics.com

It certainly helps that the show is a brilliant legal drama with extraordinary acting. With the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, starring, it was able to procure the loyalty of drama lovers, royal family admirers, and anyone who loves strong writing combined with skilled acting.

