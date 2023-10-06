Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The DC Universe is filled with superheroes who have awe-inspiring origin stories. From Superman rocketing to Earth to Flash being struck by lighting, the beginnings for many DC heroes are bold and iconic. But some superhero’s origins are less-known and not as charming as others. In fact, some are just downright gross.
15 Bouncing Boy The Legion of Super-Heroes’ Bouncing Boy might be a hero on the level of Superman, but he has no Superman-esque origin. Unlike many Legionaires, Chuck Taine was not born with his powers. Rather, he got his ability to inflate and bounce around like a ball after drinking what he thought was soda. Instead, it was a plastic formula that completely changed his physiology.
13 Jonah Hex Before Jonah Hex picked up his career as a bounty hunter, he went through a radical and grotesque transformation. After fighting in the Civil War, Hex came across his adopted brother where bad blood forced the two into combat. Jonah lost and was disfigured by having the right side of his face scarred with a heated tomahawk. headtopics.com
11 Slobo Lobo's otherworldly healing abilities served as the creepy origin for his clone, Slobo. The Main Man was once turned into a teenager (who went by the name Li’l Lobo) and was killed by Parademons. Of course, he was able to reconstitute from his blood, but the droplets accidentally created one smaller, weaker clone, who felt himself unworthy of Lobo’s name and called himself Slobo.
9 Harley Quinn Speaking of connections to the Joker, there isn’t a fan alive who isn’t aware of the awful things he did to Harley during her first foray into the costumed life. Not only did he lure Harley away from a stable life, he corrupted her by pushing her into a chemical bath that made her like him. headtopics.com
7 Animal Man Animal Man’s origin seemed simple enough: He made contact with a downed alien ship that blew up and gave him powers. However, Buddy Baker later discovered that he hadn’t actually survived the encounter. He was killed and his body was rebuilt “cell by cell” by the ship’s passengers, who gave Buddy access to the morphogenetic field that allows him to mimic the powers of animals.