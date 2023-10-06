Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2With the Fall of X dramatically changing the game for X-Men new and old, Ms. Marvel’s newest solo series reintroduces her to fans as a member of Marvel's Merry Mutants.

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 is brought to fans by Iman Vellani - the actor who portrays the MCU’s interpretation of the titular character – alongside an all-start creative team featuring Sabir Pirzada, Carlos Gómez, Adam Gorham, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. As Kamala is plagued by repeated nightmares, she realizes the entity she’s encountering is none other than one of Ms.

With the help of her friend Bruno, she’s ultimately able to contact the being they officially dub Doctor Surfer, setting the stage for a unique introspective journey. And while Doctor Surfer seemingly has the potential to change Ms. Marvel’s sense of identity, he also has the potential to change the Marvel Universe. headtopics.com

Being introduced in the Marvel Comics debut of Iman Vellani means that Doctor Surfer truly was created by Ms. Marvel on multiple levels. Not only does this add a fun and meta layer to an admittedly whimsical character’s origins, but it hopefully also Doctor Surfer the staying power to make more regular appearances outside of Kamala’s own mindscape.

Doctor Surfer might turn out to be little more than a figment of both Ms. Marvels’ imagination. But either way, this Silver Surfer pastiche has a lot of fun potential to change the Marvel Universe. But as for how Iman Vellani’s new Silver Surfer affects Marvel Comics’ Ms. Marvel, fans will have to wait and see. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.