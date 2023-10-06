Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The impressive critical reception of The Fall of the House of Usher marks a new career record for the acclaimed horror writer/director Mike Flanagan.

9 Flanagan’s New Show Brilliantly Continues His Family Tragedy Themes Flanagan's other successful shows have centered around family tragedy, particularly in The Haunting Of Hill House. Flanagan continues this familial trend in The Fall of the House of Usher, which has already proven to be a successful narrative structure for him.

7 The Fall Of The House Of Usher Is The Most Seductive Series Flanagan Has Ever Made With The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan has also produced his most seductive and erotic series yet. The added layers of seduction and humor make The Fall of the House of Usher Flanagan's most enjoyable and easily consumable project. headtopics.com

6 The Fall Of The House Of Usher Is Full Of Rich References & Homages To Edgar Allen Poe For fans of the works of Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is overflowing with references to several of his most prominent works thoughtfully layered into its themes and story.

4 The Fall Of The House Of Usher’s Cast Give Some Of The Best Performances Of Their Careers Critics have applauded the efforts of the entire ensemble cast of The Fall of the House of Usher. headtopics.com

