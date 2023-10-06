Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A major Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 update suggests that the biggest obstacle for Matthew Gray Gubler's return as BAU favorite Spencer Reid has been removed, which is very promising news for eager fans awaiting his comeback.

While almost all of the team reunited to take on an especially dangerous and exceedingly smart criminal mastermind, SSA Reid was noticeably missing from Criminal Minds: Evolution's cast of characters. During his absence, the BAU played a serious game of cat and mouse with the prolific serial killer Elias Voit in a saga that was not resolved by the season finale.

Gubler assured fans that his absence was due to coincidental circumstances and even went so far as to confirm that he was on board to reprise the role: Of course! I would be honored. I would absolutely love that. They did a newer spinoff of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else. But I can't wait — hopefully it will soon work out. headtopics.com

Gubler may not have fully verified his Criminal Minds: Evolution appearance, but his comments remove any doubt that Reid's absence from the first season of the revival was due to the actor's unwillingness to make a comeback. Now that Gubler has confirmed his desire to reprise his role as Reid, all that's left to wait for is the series inclination to write him back into the story.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Is Already Set For Reid's Comeback Criminal Minds: Evolution is already primed for Spencer Reid's comeback, and it would be relatively easy for the character to make a seamless transition into the storyline of the revival's second season. headtopics.com

There are several ways Criminal Minds: Evolution could bring Reid back into the fold, but the most obvious one is in his return as a BAU consultant. As such, Reid would be able to return fully immersed in the series, avoiding narrative lines that could confine him to a cameo role.

