Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Archie Comics' new Welcome to Riverdale will show the horrors lurking just under the surface of this idyllic town. The home of Archie Andrews and his friends, Riverdale is every bit iconic as its most famous resident. Yet, underneath the wholesome facade, something dark and sinister lurks.
Chilling Adventures Presents…Welcome to Riverdale is written by Amy Chase and drawn by Liana Kangas. In the preview pages, shared below, Ginger Snapp arrives in the town of Riverdale. Grabbing a bite to eat at Pop’s, it becomes quickly apparent something is off: the citizens of Riverdale are happy–almost too happy.
Welcome to Riverdale Is Drawing on Some Awesome Influences In explaining Welcome to Riverdale, Jamie L. Rotante, Senior Director of Editorial, said "we've dabbled so much with the notion of trouble bubbling up" under the town's seemingly wholesome appearance.
Archie's Horror Line Has Set the Gold Standard Welcome to Riverdale will be another triumph for the Archie Horror line. Kicking off with the landmark Afterlife with Archie, the line has presented readers some of the best horror comics of the past decade. Archie’s horror comics have been greeted enthusiastically by fans and critics, and helped bring the publisher into the modern era.