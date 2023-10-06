Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Mysterious Shards are a bonus item throughout Assassin’s Creed: Mirage that can be used to unlock extra bonus items. Players will encounter a Shard early in the game at the end of the tutorial, but it will not be until the end of the first main investigation in Baghdad that players will be able to encounter them again.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Mysterious Shards are one way to find premium Gear, although they will only unlock one full set of Gear in total. Players can find more Gear by opening chests, but Mysterious Shards are also the only way to finish Neha's Calling Investigation. This will lead players to search for Mysterious Shards and find a hidden chamber.

This is also the time when Basim can start finding Mysterious Shards, as before that while they are listed as a collectible in each region on the map of Baghdad, it will not be possible to find them. Like with Dervis’ Artifacts, players will have to find them by wandering around various parts of the map. headtopics.com

Once Basim has found an Order member with a Mysterious Shard, they can follow them throughout the streets of historical Baghdad to find a good place to ambush them. Players have to assassinate the Order member to get the Shard, but this might be dangerous as most of them also travel with guards. Look for hiding places along the road to lure guards away and whittle down their numbers.

The best way is typically to find a haystack, as Basim will not likely be noticed, and it will count as a stealth kill even if civilians and guards are nearby. Hide in a haystack and pull the Order member in to assassinate them. headtopics.com

Basim can find the place by searching for the right area, as the clues suggest that it is near an oasis north of the ‘Aqarquf Dunes. There is a Synchronization Point right next to an oasis drawing on the Northeast corner of the map, and that is where Basim should head. Dive into the water and into a cave and follow it through until the end to find the chamber with pillars inside.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.