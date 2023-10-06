Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Mysterious Shards are a bonus item throughout Assassin’s Creed: Mirage that can be used to unlock extra bonus items. Players will encounter a Shard early in the game at the end of the tutorial, but it will not be until the end of the first main investigation in Baghdad that players will be able to encounter them again.
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Mysterious Shards are one way to find premium Gear, although they will only unlock one full set of Gear in total. Players can find more Gear by opening chests, but Mysterious Shards are also the only way to finish Neha's Calling Investigation. This will lead players to search for Mysterious Shards and find a hidden chamber.
This is also the time when Basim can start finding Mysterious Shards, as before that while they are listed as a collectible in each region on the map of Baghdad, it will not be possible to find them. Like with Dervis’ Artifacts, players will have to find them by wandering around various parts of the map. headtopics.com
Once Basim has found an Order member with a Mysterious Shard, they can follow them throughout the streets of historical Baghdad to find a good place to ambush them. Players have to assassinate the Order member to get the Shard, but this might be dangerous as most of them also travel with guards. Look for hiding places along the road to lure guards away and whittle down their numbers.
The best way is typically to find a haystack, as Basim will not likely be noticed, and it will count as a stealth kill even if civilians and guards are nearby. Hide in a haystack and pull the Order member in to assassinate them. headtopics.com
Basim can find the place by searching for the right area, as the clues suggest that it is near an oasis north of the ‘Aqarquf Dunes. There is a Synchronization Point right next to an oasis drawing on the Northeast corner of the map, and that is where Basim should head. Dive into the water and into a cave and follow it through until the end to find the chamber with pillars inside.