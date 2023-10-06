Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

WARNING: Contains SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4, episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place."
Summary On Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the love story between Rom (Max Grodénchik) and Leeta (Chase Masterson) is weird, but it's also great. Both of them are introduced as employees in the bar and casino owned by Rom's older brother Quark (Armin Shimerman) on DS9's Promenade.
Quark's strict adherence to the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition dictates exploiting his workers to maximize profits. Quark berates Rom regularly and makes him believe that he's incompetent when the truth is that Rom's talents are more mechanical than entrepreneurial.
Both start out playing into others' expectations of them, but Rom and Leeta both develop the confidence to express the truths that lie within themselves. They become a couple in DS9 season 5, episode 16 "Doctor Bashir, I Presume", when Rom can't bear to see Leeta leave the station with another man, and finally confesses his feelings for her.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Updated Grand Nagus Rom & Leeta After DS9 Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place" updates viewers on Grand Nagus Rom and his wife, First Clerk Leeta, after Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
Both Rom and Leeta play their roles brilliantly, proving that their unconventional pairing remains a great match. Rom's not a fool, Leeta's more than a pretty face, and they know that people will underestimate them, because people always have.