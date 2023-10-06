Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Marvel Studios' replacement for the Scarlet Witch has been teased for the MCU Phase 5's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and a new fan video has imagined what this hero's grand debut might entail. Elizabeth Olsen portrayed Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a.

Phase 5's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is the first WandaVision spinoff set to release, and though Kathryn Hahn's eponymous witch will be the focus, the series is also rumored to be debuting Heartstopper's Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan, the reincarnated form of Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy.

Billy Kaplan’s Debut Hints To The Scarlet Witch’s MCU Return Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff apparently sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though many expect this to be a ruse, as a well-timed flash of red magic has led to speculation that the Scarlet Witch survived the collapse of Mount Wundagore. headtopics.com

Billy Kaplan was introduced to Marvel Comics in 2005's Young Avengers #1, with his early appearances exploring his emerging familial relationship with his long-lost reincarnated twin, Tommy Shepherd, a.k.a. Speed, and the pair's search for their missing mother.

