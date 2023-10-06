Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Many Yu-Gi-Oh! fans stopped watching after the first anime ended, which is a shame because it means many likely missed the darkest duel in the franchise. These fans may be surprised to hear that, given how dark the original anime could get, but later entries in the franchise would get much darker by far.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V is arguably the darkest series in the franchise thus far. The plot of Arc V centers around a multidimensional war raging between different dimensions that represent the past Yu-Gi-Oh! series. The main instigator of this war is the Fusion Dimension, which invaded the Xyz dimension first and oppressed its people.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V Darkest Duel Includes A War Criminal The conflict between these two groups comes to a head when Shun, an Xyz revolutionary, battles Sora, a Fusion agent, in the Arc League Championship. Their duel takes place in a holographic reconstruction of Shun's home city, reminding him of what it was once like. headtopics.com

Given its dark subject, this is easily the darkest duel in the franchise. It is also one of the best duels in any Yu-Gi-Oh! anime, both because of how dark it gets and because of how Shun responds to Sora's sadism. Despite Sora bringing out a variety of powerful monsters, Shun is able to ultimately win the game by bringing out seemingly weak monsters that turn that power against its wielder.

