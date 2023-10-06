Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary With a new shield and a camera at her side, the former Wonder Girl Donna Troy has officially become DC's version of Captain America. As an Amazon, Donna has always been a warrior for peace, but with the addition of this star-spangled shield, she takes the role to a brand-new level.

Donna Troy makes use of her new Captain America-like shield in Tales of the Titans #3 by Steve Orlando, Bob Quinn, Katherine Lobo, Adriano Lucas, and Rob Leigh.

Donna uses the shield in her battle against the enemy forces as she frees the imprisoned refugees and immigrants. Notably, she also debuts another kind of "weapon" in this fight against fascism: a camera, which helps her reveal the truth of these labor camps to the rest of the DCU. headtopics.com

Donna Troy, despite her long publishing history and ever-shifting origin, has rarely been associated with just one weapon and instead tends to rely on her own strength and powers.

Donna Troy Has Always Deserved to Use a Shield The combination of the shield and the camera — Donna's "weapon of truth," much like her sister's famous lasso — are a potent duo in the battle against the fascism that is perpetually infiltrating DC's Markovia. headtopics.com

