Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary Linda Blair has a major cameo in The Exorcist: Believer, setting up Regan to be a bigger part of the franchise's future. The original star of The Exorcist is not part of the main story or cast of the long-awaited sequel.

The presence of Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer means that Regan looms large over the main story. There are multiple references to Linda Blair's character throughout the movie, but that appears to be the only way that she will factor in for the longest time.

How Linda Blair Returns As Regan In The Exorcist: Believer Those waiting for a Linda Blair cameo in the new movie have to wait all the way until The Exorcist: Believer's ending. Her appearance in the movie comes during one of the final scenes.

What The Exorcist: Believer Reveals About Regan's Life After The Exorcist Linda Blair might not appear until the very end of the movie, but The Exorcist: Believer provides plenty of information about what happened to her after The Exorcist. Since the previous entries in the franchise are no longer considered canon, what other movies revealed no longer necessarily apply.

Will Linda Blair Return As Regan In The Exorcist: Deceiver? There is no official confirmation that Linda Blair will return as Regan MacNeil in the upcoming sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver. Director David Gordon Green has teased interest in continuing Regan's storyline, but there has not been a true announcement to this point.

