Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Star Trek: Enterprise's most primitive technology failed when Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) and his crew needed it the most. Archer's NX-01 Enterprise was Starfleet's first Warp 5 capable starship, allowing humans to explore deep space for the first time.
Grapplers have gained a renewed interest thanks to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 2 crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) visited the Starfleet history museum and came aboard the NX-01 Enterprise, where he geeked out over the classic starship's grapplers. To everyone's surprise, the usually stoic Lt.
Fortunately, the Vulcan ship Ti'Mur, which had been observing Enterprise, offered assistance. The Vulcans used their tractor beam to lift the shuttlepod to safety.
When Does Starfleet Get Tractor Beam Technology? Tractor beams are standard Starfleet tech on starships in the 23rd century of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: The Original Series, but it's not clear when Starfleet actually developed and installed tractor beam technology.
Obviously, the Vulcans had tractor beam technology, but why didn't they share it with their human allies? The answer lies in Star Trek: Enterprise's macro story about Vulcan and human relations. Earth's Starfleet was resentful of Vulcans, who offered a reluctant guiding hand to humans.