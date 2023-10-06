Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek: Enterprise's most primitive technology failed when Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) and his crew needed it the most. Archer's NX-01 Enterprise was Starfleet's first Warp 5 capable starship, allowing humans to explore deep space for the first time.

Grapplers have gained a renewed interest thanks to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 2 crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) visited the Starfleet history museum and came aboard the NX-01 Enterprise, where he geeked out over the classic starship's grapplers. To everyone's surprise, the usually stoic Lt.

Fortunately, the Vulcan ship Ti'Mur, which had been observing Enterprise, offered assistance. The Vulcans used their tractor beam to lift the shuttlepod to safety. headtopics.com

When Does Starfleet Get Tractor Beam Technology? Tractor beams are standard Starfleet tech on starships in the 23rd century of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: The Original Series, but it's not clear when Starfleet actually developed and installed tractor beam technology.

Obviously, the Vulcans had tractor beam technology, but why didn't they share it with their human allies? The answer lies in Star Trek: Enterprise's macro story about Vulcan and human relations. Earth's Starfleet was resentful of Vulcans, who offered a reluctant guiding hand to humans. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.