Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Boys' Gen V just revealed a new weapon that could potentially defeat any supe, including Homelander. Although Gen V seems to follow a self-contained story in The Boys' universe, it has been dropping several subtle hints that could become major plot points in the franchise's overarching storylines.

By highlighting how Brink offers Luke a place in The Seven, Gen V also confirms that Starlight and Maeve's departure from the supe group has left two empty spots for new supes to fill. However, besides these evident references and story setups, Gen V also secretly reveals how one weapon can be used to overpower any supe.

Despite his best efforts to fight back, Andre falls to the ground, struggling to get up because his augmented hearing enhances his auditory perception and prevents his ears from filtering out the sound from the weapon. headtopics.com

The Boys Already Proved Gen V's Sonic Weapon Would Affect Homelander In The Boys' season 2, episode 8, "What I Know," Frenchie intentionally sets up a loud sonic weapon to distract Homelander while Butcher and Becca rescue Ryan. A regular sound would not have bothered Homelander.

