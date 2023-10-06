Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The preview for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 3 showed Tyler Norris arriving on the beach and reuniting with Rachel Recchia, so it's time to revisit their past relationship. Rachel and Tyler met during Rachel and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette season.

Although their relationship didn't work out on The Bachelorette season 19, Tyler and Rachel seemed happy to see each other on Bachelor in Paradise season 9. In the preview, Tyler asked to speak to Rachel, who said that she was waiting to talk to him and was so excited he was there. Brayden Bowers commented that it would be kind of cool and cute if something did happen between them.

Rachel Broke Up With Tyler Before Meeting His Family Although Rachel was having doubts, Tyler couldn't wait for Rachel to meet his parents. He told her that he wasn't falling in love with her, but so in love with her. He gushed that Rachel was the most amazing person he'd ever met. She interrupted him and cried as she told him that she wasn't ready to meet his family. headtopics.com

Despite their breakup, Rachel and Tyler had a sweet reunion at The Bachelorette season 19 "The Men Tell All" episode. He told her that she did everything perfectly. He said that, even though it didn't end the way he wanted it to, he respected what she did, and she did it with the most class.

