Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT When the Punisher first debuted in the pages of Gerry Conway and Ross Andru's Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1973, few probably imagined the grizzled gunman would one day be among Marvel's most storied properties.

18 Desmond Kline The 1993-94 crossover event Suicide Run features the "death" of Frank Castle and the emergence of several individuals with the potential to be the new Punisher. Punisher: War Journal #62 introduces one such hopeful: Desmond Kline, an out-of-shape postal worker who idolizes the Punisher.

With Frank Castle's sanity slipping, longtime Punisher ally Microchip decides to continue the war without him. Micro handpicks Carlos "C.C." Cruz, an ex-Navy SEAL with extensive combat and law enforcement experience, to serve as the new Punisher starting in Punisher #97.

The ironically nicknamed "Hitman," James "Jimmy" Pierce is an anomaly among Punishers: he abhors unnecessary killing. Jimmy was born into the "Black" Cullens crime family, but bailed in his youth to join the US Army's Special Forces and become a Golden Gloves boxer.

Featured in Punisher: A Man Named Frank, Frank is another past Punisher who is active in the twilight years of the Old West. Following the murder of his family by bandits, this Frank embarks on a familiar path, donning a skull emblem as he seeks his revenge.

